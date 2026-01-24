IOB award staff stage protest demonstration

Visakhapatnam/ Vijayawada: In a strong show of unity and discipline, Award Staff members of All India Overseas Bank Employees’ Union (AIOBEU) staged nationwide demonstrations on Friday, expressing growing unrest over several unresolved core issues affecting the functioning of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).

The demonstrations were organised to press three key demands: adequate recruitment of clerical staff, immediate expediting of compassionate appointments, and withdrawal of the QR code–based individual customer feedback system.

In Visakhapatnam, the demonstration was held at the premises of the Indian Overseas Bank Regional Office. It was organised by D Uma Maheswara Rao, Assistant General Secretary, and BRN Diwakar Reddy, Regional Committee Member of AIOBEU. Award Staff members from various city branches of Visakhapatnam participated in large numbers.

Similarly, in Vijayawada, Award Staff members conducted a demonstration at the IOB Regional Office, Benz Circle, on Friday evening.

The programme was organised by Kota Srinivas and K Vidyasagar Reddy, Regional Committee Members of AIOBEU. Staff members from Vijayawada City, Penamaluru, Vuyyuru, Gannavaram, Thullur and Mangalagiri branches actively took part.

Addressing the gathering, AIOBEU leaders pointed out nearly 100 families are still awaiting appointments on compassionate grounds. They also highlighted that the bank has failed to indent adequate clerical recruitment for 2026, leading to severe staff shortages and increased workload on existing employees.

The union strongly opposed the QR code–based customer feedback system, stating that it captures photographs of individual employees and poses serious safety and privacy concerns, particularly for women employees.

AIOBEU, the recognised union in Indian Overseas Bank, has announced a nationwide strike on February 2 and 3, if the management fails to address these long-pending and

legitimate demands.