Ratha Saptami arrangements as per devotees’ satisfaction: TTD

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is making well planned arrangements for the ensuing Ratha Saptami to be held on January 25 in Tirumala, with the ''Devotee Satisfaction'' as prime objective said TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

On Friday evening, the Additional EO, along with TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Tirupati SP Subbarayudu, and CV&SO Murali Krishna, inspected the arrangements being made for Ratha Saptami along the Mada Streets of the Srivari Temple. During the inspection, they reviewed the gallery arrangements and the measures being taken for the distribution of Annaprasadam, and instructed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Later, speaking to the media, Sri Venkaiah Chowdary stated that all necessary arrangements for Ratha Saptami in Tirumala have already been completed.

He said that discussions were held with officials on key aspects including devotee safety, coordination among various departments, and measures to be taken by officials at entry and exit points. He also informed that shelters have been arranged in the galleries to shield devotees from inclement weather conditions. TTD CE Satya Narayana, Dy EOs Lokanatham, Rajendra, and other officials participated in the inspection.