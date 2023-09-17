BJP, BRS playing drama over Delhi Liquor Scam case

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy criticized that BJP and BRS parties are playing drama in Delhi liquor scam. He said that KCR thought that BRS would get sympathy if Kavitha was arrested, so he was ready to send her to jail.



He alleged that KCR and Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy are not different... Kishan Reddy is a follower of KCR.

He criticized that BJP and BRS are holding Telangana Liberation Days as competition at the same time as CWC meetings are being held in Hyderabad. He said that Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda criticize only KCR and BRS and do not order an inquiry into corruption against them.

He said forget about ED, CBI not even a fly is leaning on the KCR government.