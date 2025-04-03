BJP, BRS shedding crocodile tears for BCs

Hyderabad: PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud held that the BJP leaders who failed to attend the BC Dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi have no right to talk about Backward Castes.

While taking part in a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi organised by BC Welfare Association National Committee, Mahesh Goud felt that both BJP and BRS leaders were shedding crocodile tears and were having no empathy towards the backward communities. He said that BJP and BRS leaders should remember that Revanth Reddy, a member of the Reddy community, conducted the caste census and Telangana has become a role model for the country with the caste census survey. CM completed the caste census survey with determination as per Rahul Gandhi’s ambition. “CM Revanth Reddy vowed to conduct the caste census survey from a social perspective despite many pressures and created history. The Congress government made a historic move by passing the bill in the Assembly providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs and setting an example for the country,” he noted.

PCC president held that since the Congress came to power in Telangana, the BJP and BRS, which have been working together behind the scenes, have worked with a compromise in the Lok Sabha elections and MLC elections. “It is regrettable that even though the Congress party has already announced that it will give 42 per cent tickets to the BCs in the upcoming local elections, there is no response from the BRS and the BJP on this. The BJP, which is conspiring to change the sacred constitution without any respect for the poor and weaker sections, is also conspiring against the BCs in Telangana.

The BJP, which is reluctant to conduct a census and caste census in the country, criticises the Telangana Congress government, which has become an inspiration to the country by completing the caste census. Instead of criticising the Congress, which is providing public welfare, the Telangana BJP leaders should convince the party high command of the legality of 42 per cent reservations to do justice to the BCs,” he added.