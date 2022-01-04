BJP calls for 14-day long protests across Telangana

Hyderabad: The State BJP called for 14-day long protests across the State during the 14-day reman period to condemn the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Union ministers and national party leaders will participate in the protests.

Disclosing this at a media conference on Monday, State general secretaries Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and G Premender Reddy said the party cadre and leaders will sport black badges and organise protests at all the district and mandal headquarters today.

State leaders will take part in the protest programme to be organised at the BJP State office.

