BJP candidate Potuganti Bharath Prasad who helped elderly women who do not get pension

Nagarkurnool: During the previous BRS regime, under the present Congress government, the Nagar Kurnool Parliament BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad provided financial assistance to many women who were struggling with family problems. He attended the Satyagraha Diksha organized by BJP Kisan Morcha in front of the old collector's office in the district center on Friday as the chief guest.

On this occasion, he said that in the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented many welfare schemes and explained that the people who are attracted by the schemes that are being provided without corruption and corruption are ready to vote for the lotus flower symbol in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The BRS government, which was in power in the past, said that it was because of the corruption of the family rule that the party was defeated in the assembly elections.

People said that the states have developed a lot due to many welfare decisions and reforms under Narendra Modi regime in the country. The establishment of tool industries on the railway line, which is a long-standing desire of the people of this region, assured that it will provide employment opportunities and solve the problems of the people. District President Sudhakar Rao, State Representative Dilip Achari, State Working Committee Members, Subbareddy Kisan Morcha District President Ramana Reddy along with key leaders farmers participated in the program.







