BJP Celebrates MLC Victory in Aija, Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gawal: The BJP leaders and supporters in Aija Municipality celebrated the massive victory of BJP MLC candidate Malka Komuraiah in the Teachers’ Constituency Legislative Council elections. The event was attended by Jogulamba Gadwal BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy, who extended heartfelt congratulations to Malka Komuraiah on his resounding success.

Malka Komuraiah secured a landslide victory in the united Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak, and Adilabad Teachers' Constituency, winning with a margin of 5,777 votes against Vanga Mahender Reddy, the candidate supported by PRTU. BJP leaders emphasized that teachers had previously supported BJP candidate AVN Reddy in past elections and had once again shown their faith in the party.

Speaking at the celebrations, S. Ramachandra Reddy stated that the success of BJP in the Teachers’ MLC elections is a testament to the growing support from teachers, intellectuals, youth, workers, farmers, and women across Telangana. He expressed confidence that the BJP would achieve a decisive victory in the 2028 Telangana Assembly elections.

The BJP leadership had paid special attention to the MLC elections, ensuring a well-planned campaign and achieving the desired results. This victory has further strengthened the trust and confidence of teachers in the BJP, reinforcing the party’s influence in the education sector.

Notably, BJP was the only major party to contest the Teachers' MLC elections, as other parties did not even dare to compete, Ramachandra Reddy remarked. He dedicated this victory to the teachers' community and BJP workers, who worked tirelessly to ensure the party’s success.

The celebration event was attended by several key BJP leaders, including 2023 MLA candidate Shiva Reddy, town and mandal presidents Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Gopalakrishna, Medikonda Bheem Sen Rao, Laxman Goud, Narasimha, and Raghu, among others.