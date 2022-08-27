BJP chief Nadda meets Mithali Raj

Hyderabad: Former Indian Women Cricket team captain Mithali Raj on Saturday met BJP president JP Nadda at the Shamshabad Novotel Hotel, which is close to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The meeting which was lasted for just close to 30 minutes, was joined by BJP Telangana in-charge and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP MP K Laxaman, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The meeting with Raj, it has been reported, is intended to secure her political services in the near future. Although there is no official confirmation, Mithali Raj is expected to work for BJP given her widespread popularity and large following.