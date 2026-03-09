BJP chief rules out truck with BRS; assures fuel security amid tensions

Hyderabad: TelanganaBJP President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday asserted that leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are steadily leaving the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), indicating a major political shift in the state.

Speaking at the Telangana BJP State Office, he welcomed several BRS leaders from the Chevella Parliamentary constituency, who formally joined the BJP. A large number of women leaders, including former corporators and grassroots-level representatives, also joined the party on the occasion of International Women’s Day, expressing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing the media after the induction programme,on Sunday, Ramchander Rao categorically ruled out any alliance between the BJP and BRS. He said the party’s stand is “clear and final” and urged the people of Telangana not to be misled by rumours regarding political alignments.

He stated that the people of Telangana have already given opportunities to both the Congress and the BRS and are now looking towards the BJP as an alternative capable of leading the state. He also criticised the Congress party, alleging that its past political decisions, including GHMC delimitation, helped create political space for the AIMIM in Hyderabad.

Responding to concerns over the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, Ramchander Rao accused the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of creating unnecessary fear among the public. He clarified that the global conflict would have no adverse impact on India, especially with regard to fuel availability.

Highlighting India’s energy security, he said that before 2014 India depended on crude oil imports from about 16 countries, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, imports have diversified to nearly 47 countries. He noted that India’s crude oil imports increased by 6.9 per cent year-on-year to 20.20 million tonnes in December 2025, demonstrating the strength of India’s supply chain and strategic reserves.

Despite a reported 9 per cent rise in global crude oil prices, Ramchander Rao said there has been no increase in domestic fuel prices, attributing this stability to the foresight and planning of the NDA government. He assured that there would be no shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG or crude oil in the country.

He condemned what he described as false propaganda by the Congress party, accusing it of misleading people by suggesting fuel shortages and urging them to stock up.

He also criticised the Congress government in Telangana for failing to implement its promise of Rs 500 gas cylinders and questioned similar promises being made in other states.

Ramchander Rao said India has remained calm and stable even during major international developments due to strong leadership, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring national security and economic stability.