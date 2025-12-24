BJP condemns Kavitha’s remarks against Aruna

Gadwal: Former Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president S Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday strongly condemned the remarks made by Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha against senior BJP leader DK Aruna, calling it baseless and factually incorrect.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Aija office, he stated that DK Aruna played a key role in the district’s development, particularly in strengthening educational infrastructure, including the establishment of junior colleges at mandal headquarters and a women’s degree college.

He also highlighted her contributions to improving roads, drinking water supply, and other basic amenities.

Ramachandra Reddy alleged that during nearly a decade of TRS rule, Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed little development and that several irrigation and infrastructure projects remained incomplete.

He praised DK Aruna for continuing development efforts despite challenges and personal attacks.

Terming the criticism against her as politically motivated, he demanded an immediate withdrawal of the remarks, warning that the BJP would respond firmly if the statements were not retracted.

He reiterated that the BJP would continue its fight for the overall development of Jogulamba Gadwal district.Several BJP leaders and workers were present at the press meet.