BJP creating hurdles in developmental works: Minister Kamalakar in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Accusing the BJP that it was trying to stop all the development works taken up by the TRS government, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar stated that all the development works in the district will be halted if BJP candidates win in the coming up municipal elections.



Accompanied with State Planning Commission vice-chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar, the Minister participated in a preparatory meeting of TRS ahead of municipal elections, at Padmanayakam Function Hall here on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister said that it is the responsibility of the party cadre to strive hard for registering the victory of the TRS candidates. They should work hard just like they did in local body elections in which the TRS registered a massive victory. Along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, the TRS must win all the municipalities in the civic elections, he said.

The Minister assured that the TRS will recognise the efforts put in by the leaders and will accommodate them in nominated posts considering their efforts and seniority along with discipline. 'Former MP and TRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar strived hard for getting the Smart City tag to the Karimnagar city. It is because of him only, various developmental works are going on in the city,' he stated. But BJP leaders and its MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar are intentionally trying to stop the works by making false allegations. Sanjay Kumar didn't get any funds for the development of Karimnagar after he became the MP till date, Kamalakar alleged.

The Minister stated that tickets for the municipal elections will be allotted as per the decision of the TRS high command.