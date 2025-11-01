BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers

Hyderabad: BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Friday visited flood-affected areas in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to assess crop loss and procurement issues.

He visited the procurement centres in Nakrekal and Chityala in Nalgonda district and Chivemla procurement centre in Suryapet district to personally assess the problems faced by farmers due to heavy rains and to inspect the situation at market yards. Rao interacted with the farmers there, inquiring about the impact of the rains, crop losses, and the state government’s negligent attitude regarding the establishment of procurement centres.

During the interaction with the BJP chief, the farmers expressed distress, stating that their paddy crop was drenched by the heavy rains and that the state government failed to establish procurement centres on time, resulting in their hard work being washed away.

Later speaking to media, Rao said the party has sent three teams to various districts to understand the crop loss situation across the state and the problems faced by farmers at the procurement centres. He said farmers are grieving as their crops have been damaged and their paddy has become soaked and is beginning to sprout. He alleged that many procurement centres lack essential facilities such as tarpaulins, moisture-drying machines, and storage facilities.