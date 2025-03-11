BJP Demands Establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Aija

Gawal: Under the leadership of BJP Aija Mandal President Gopalakrishna, a petition was submitted to the District Collector requesting the establishment of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Aija Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy emphasized the importance of expanding KVKs across all districts, aligning with the Central Government's initiative to introduce new agricultural technologies and modern management practices to benefit farmers. As part of this expansion, plans are underway to set up KVKs in 17 more districts across Telangana. In line with this, BJP’s district unit has proposed the establishment of a new KVK in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The BJP delegation suggested that the KVK center be located near Aija Mandal, preferably along the main road behind Nagar Doddi Dam, in the Bingi Doddi outskirts, or anywhere within Aija Mandal. Their proposal was based on several advantages, including:

Proximity to Chennai-Surat Express Route, ensuring easy connectivity.

Upcoming Mantralayam-Vanaparthi Highway, improving transportation access.

Availability of fertile land and water resources, which are essential for agricultural development.

Additional Requests in the Petition

Apart from the KVK, the BJP leaders also urged the administration to:

1. Establish a new, spacious Agricultural Office (AO) in Aija town, equipped with better facilities.

2. Set up an ADA (Assistant Director of Agriculture) office in Aija, for better accessibility to farmers.

3. Declare Dev Banda Hamlet in Eklaspuram as a new Gram Panchayat, considering its growing population and administrative needs.

Several key BJP leaders participated in the event, including District Vice President Rajaka Narasimhulu, Former Assembly Convener Ram Anjaneyulu, 2023 Gadwal Assembly Contestant Shiva Reddy, OBC District President Devadas, Mandal Presidents Nagaraju and Srinivasulu, Aija Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud and Narasimhulu, Booth President of Dev Banda Ramakrishna, and activists Veeresh, Rambabu, and Narasimhulu.

The BJP leaders urged the District Collector to take immediate action and approve the establishment of the KVK center and agricultural offices in Aija, which would greatly benefit farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector in the region.