BJP Demands Urgent Paddy Procurement in Venisompuram, Warns of Mass Protest Over Government Negligence

Gadwal: In a strong statement against the alleged negligence of the Congress-led Telangana government, former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy demanded immediate procurement of paddy harvested by farmers in the district. The remarks were made during a visit to the paddy procurement centers in Venisompuram village, under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna.

Speaking at the event, S. Ramachandra Reddy expressed deep concern over the plight of local farmers who, despite having harvested their paddy over 40 days ago, are yet to receive any response or action from concerned authorities. He pointed out that even after conducting moisture tests, no procurement tokens were issued for nearly 20 days, leaving farmers in distress.

He criticized the state government, stating, "The Congress government, which claims to prioritize farmer welfare, has utterly failed in its promises. They cannot even provide basic gunny bags for procurement, let alone the promised Rs. 500 bonus. The majority of farmers in Venisompuram village, a key paddy-growing area in Aija mandal, are still waiting for government support."

Reddy further highlighted that no official or public representative has visited the village to inspect or set up a proper procurement center. He lamented that the village was not even allocated a Rythu Vedika, an initiative set up in previous years to provide shelter and support for farmers and their produce during rains, wind, or animal disturbances.

“The absence of Rythu Vedika here shows how neglected this village is—both within the mandal and in the broader state agenda,” he said. He added that farmers are collectively voicing their anguish, as none of the promises made by the Congress government have been fulfilled so far.

He also criticized the government's excuse of gunny bag shortage as "ridiculous" and said it reflects the Congress administration's incompetence in handling agricultural procurement and welfare. “Despite promises to provide extensive welfare benefits to the state’s four crore citizens, the reality on the ground is dismal,” Reddy asserted.

He warned that if immediate action is not taken—by deploying officials and public representatives to Venisompuram, conducting moisture tests, issuing procurement tokens, and starting loading operations—the BJP along with farmers will launch a massive protest and dharna.

The event saw the participation of BJP Town President Lakshman Goud, Venisompuram Booth Presidents Seenu, Srihari, Basavaraju, and a large number of local farmers, who stood in solidarity demanding justice and timely procurement of their paddy.