BJP did not announce anything in favour of Telangana: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: After the massive BJP's NEC meeting in Hyderabad, the State unit of Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP for claiming that the Vijay Sankalpa Sabha held on Sunday was a success, stating that there was no announcement made in favour of Telangana.

People expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an announcement regarding the release of funds, employment or about the controversial Agnipath scheme, but all these expectations were dashed, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy said.

"Telangana has turned into a guesthouse for BJP leaders. There was no resolution or any benefit for the Telangana people from the two-day BJP national executive meeting," he said. "The current engine itself is marred with glitches and the BJP leaders are boasting about double engine," he ridiculed.