BJP District Executive Body Meeting Held in Gadwal

Gadwal: The BJP district executive meeting took place today at the SV event hall in Gadwal town, featuring former Uppal MLA Beti Subhash Reddy as the chief guest. The event drew numerous party activists and leaders, highlighting the BJP's strategic plans for the upcoming municipal and local elections.

In his address, Subhash Reddy urged the activists to gear up for a significant victory in the forthcoming municipal elections. He emphasized the crucial role of grassroots efforts, stating that the dedication of activists could ensure the success of BJP candidates for Sarpanch and ZP TC positions in the local elections. "If we work hard and stay united, our party will emerge stronger," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message, praised the dedication and hard work of BJP activists, attributing his third term as Prime Minister to their relentless efforts. Modi emphasized the respect BJP workers hold in society and advised them to uphold this value through their actions.

Subhash Reddy also criticized the Congress party leaders, accusing them of switching parties for personal gain and engaging in land grabbing while in power. He reassured that even as an opposition MLA, he could secure funds and deliver justice to the people, ensuring continued development.

The event also featured a significant political resolution from the BJP. The resolution called for the return of land to farmers, highlighting issues with the embankment under the Chinnonipalli reservoir. The resolution included a petition from Chinnonipalli village's Siva Reddy, the BJP MLA candidate, and Nagappa, the president of Gattu mandal, which was submitted to District President Ramachandra Reddy.

Other notable attendees included State Minority leaders and various district-level party officials, all rallying behind the shared vision of a stronger BJP presence in the local governance.