BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy Criticizes Revanth Government for Deceiving Farmers

Gadwal: BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president S. Ramachandra Reddy strongly criticized the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government for allegedly deceiving farmers and failing to fulfill its promises made before the Telangana Assembly elections. Speaking at a press meet in Maldakal Mandal Headquarters, he accused the government of delaying and misleading farmers regarding loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, and the paddy bonus.

Unfulfilled Promises of the Congress Government

During the election campaign, the Congress party promised:

Loan waiver of ₹2 lakh for every farmer.

₹15,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

₹500 per quintal bonus for paddy farmers.

However, S. Ramachandra Reddy stated that the reality has been far from these promises:

Loan waivers were not given to half of the eligible farmers.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme has been poorly implemented, with two installments skipped entirely.

In the third installment, only one village in the mandal received financial assistance, and that too at a reduced rate of ₹6,000 per acre instead of the promised ₹15,000.

The ₹500 bonus for all paddy varieties was promised, but only fine-quality rice farmers are receiving it, breaking the commitment made to farmers.

BJP Highlights Modi Government’s Farmer Welfare Schemes

S. Ramachandra Reddy compared the Congress government’s failures with the pro-farmer policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government:

Under PM-KISAN, small and marginal farmers are receiving direct financial support.

The cost of fertilizers is heavily subsidized:

Urea is available at just ₹600.

DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) is subsidized to ₹2,300 per bag.

Complex fertilizers are provided at ₹1,700 per bag.

The Modi government ensures fair Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for various crops.

Farmers are safeguarded under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which provides crop insurance against natural calamities.

BJP Leaders Demand Justice for Farmers

Several senior BJP leaders were present at the event, including:

Ram Anjaneyulu (Senior BJP leader)

Venkateshwar Reddy (District Kisan Morcha President)

Tirupati Reddy (Mandal BJP President)

Dama Nagaraju (Former Sarpanch)

Reddappa, Gokari, Eeranna Goud, Lakshman Goud, Laddu Venkatesh, Vijay Goud, and Shekhar Goud (District Council members)

The leaders demanded immediate action from the state government to fulfill its promises and warned of protests if farmers’ issues are not addressed.

This press conference reflects the growing dissatisfaction among farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district over delayed financial aid and policy failures, setting the stage for a political confrontation between BJP and Congress in the region.