BJP divides society, disrupts communal harmony: Kavitha

Nizamabad: TRS MLC K Kavita asked the people to mount pressure on Nizamabad MP Arvind about filling up vacant jobs in the Central government departments.

MLC Kavitha, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy participated in the Bathukamma saree programme at Kammarpally mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday.

The MLC extended greetings of Bathukamma festival to the people. "Let's celebrate the festival for 9 days grandly. Bathukamma and Dussehra greetings to sisters and brothers," Kavita said.

She reminded that Bathukamma was not given as much priority as much as Sankranti during the previous rulers. But the Telangana government recognises the respect of State culture and celebrates it.

Addressing the large gathering of women after distributing sarees, she hit out at the BJP and said that the saffron party was disrupting the communal harmony in the country. She said that "BJP is trying to divide society and disrupt communal harmony". Kavitha further asked the BJP to look at the leadership of CM KCR who respects and celebrates all the religions alike in the state. She hailed the KCR government for its pro-people and welfare-oriented vision.

MLC Kavitha in her address urged the women to question the BJP about the state of massive price rise and unemployment. She further said that the BJP failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people and asked MP Aravind to tell the people how many jobs the Union government provided. While drawing a comparison between KCR government and BJP government at the Centre, she said that KCR filled up over 2 lakh posts and created more than a million jobs to the youth and asked what did the BJP gave to the nation?

Kavitha reminded that it was the BJP rulers who announced that 22 lakh posts are vacant in the Central government departments. She asked why the Central government is not issuing the recruitment notification!

Kavitha also compared the State of Uttar Pradesh with that of Telangana. She said, "in Uttar Pradesh mere 70 lakh people among 23 crore population are getting pensions whereas, in Telangana with 4 crore population, the State government provided around 48 lakh pensions ranging from Rs 2016 to Rs 3016."