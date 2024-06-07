BJP emerged as alternative force in TS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Former Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that BJP has emerged as the alternate force in Telangana, as people are increasingly reposing faith in the party.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Thursday, he said, “For the first time in last 10 years, the party has won 8 MLA and MP seats unlike ever before in the United Andhra Pradesh as well as after the formation of Telangana.”

He said that the BJP's vote share has been increasing dramatically since 2014 to date.

“The BJP had secured 8.5 per cent share with 20,40,350 polled in 2014 Assembly elections. The same has gone up by 19.65 per cent vote share with 36,26,173 votes polled in 2018 Assembly eletions. Within six months after the assembly polls, the party has secured 35.08 per cent vote share with 76,47,424 polled in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This comes to BJP securing 40 lakh votes in last five years with 14 lakh families supporting the party,” he added.

Comparatively, the Congress which had called the parliament elections as a reference to its six-month government in the state could only gain one per cent vote from 39 to 40, from the assembly to the general elections, Kishan Reddy said. The BRS has lost its relevance slipping to third position in 14 places and losing deposit in eight places.

The BJP won in eight places and stood second in six places. BJP candidate DK Aruna won in CM Revanth Reddy's home district and Eatala Rajender won with a 3.5 lakh majority from Malkajgiri, which was earlier represented by Revanth Reddy, he added.

Similarly, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao won from Medak, the home turf of the BRS chief, where the BJP candidate earlier in Kamareddy defeated both the former and current chief ministers. Despite false propaganda on the Turmeric Board, BJP candidate Aravind Dharmapuri won from Nizamabad. The fabrication of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's video and allegations of BJP scrapping reservations found no takers and people stood behind BJP across 47 assembly segments in the state, he added.

Kishan Reddy said the party which was in second position in six places has a lot in the elections with slight margins. “The BJP secured a majority in seven out of seven assembly segments in Malkajgiri, six out of seven assembly segments in Chevella, Karimnagar and Adilabad; five out of seven assembly segments in Nizamabad and Secunderabad parliament seats. Similarly, in four out of seven in Mahabubnagar, two out of seven in Medak, and one out of seven in Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Hyderabad and Pedapalli assembly segments the party has shown majority,” he said.

Kishan Reddy congratulated the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, AP BJP chief D Purandeswari, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and the people of Andhra Pradesh.

On the national front, Kishan Reddy said it is a rare occasion bagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold office for the third time, with BJP winning 241 on its own and NDA securing 293 seats. The party has swept Delhi, MP, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh and won all the seats except one in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. It is also forming a government on its own in Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh and the NDA alliance forming a government in Sikkim, he pointed out.