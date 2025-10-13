BJP erupts in anger over darshan suspension

Rajanna Sircilla: Tensions flared across Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday after the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada issued a circular suspending darshan for devotees as part of the temple’s development and expansion works. The move triggered widespread outrage among BJP cadres. They staged protests in several mandals and towns, burning effigies of the state government and raising slogans condemning the decision.