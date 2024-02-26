BJP final State LS list likely in March first week

Hyderabad: The BJP central party is set to finalise the list of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Telangana.

Preliminary constellations with the State party leaders have been completed in which chief G Kishan Reddy, BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman, BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, vice-president D K Aruna participated. From a three-member list against each constituency, sent by the State unit, the tentative list of candidates against each seat has been hammered out.

According to party sources, names against each LS seat include Dr Bhagawant Rao (Hyderabad), G Kishan Reddy (Secundrabad), M Raghunandan Rao (Medak),

Konda Visweshwar Reddy (Chevella), Aruna (Mahbubnagar), Bandi Sanjay (Karimangar) and Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad).

However, in case of Malkajgiri segment senior leaders Eatala Rajender and P Muralidhar Rao are competing. Similarly, the party has finalised its sitting candidate Soyam Bapu Rao for Adilabad. However, it is considering one more name for the seat. Likewise, while Bangaru Shruti has been on top for Nagurkurnool (SC), one more name is under consideration.

Same is the case with Khammam where one more candidature is under consideration along with D Vasudeva Rao. Krishna Prasad (Warangal SC), Jaipal Reddy (Zaheerabad), Bura Narssaiah Gowd (Bhongiri), M Ranjit Yadav (Nalgonda), Hussain Naik (Mahaboobabad ST) figured in the list.

Names of candidates for Zaheerabad and Peddapalli (SC) are to be finalised. The national party has reportedly carried out a survey on potential candidates. The final list of candidates is expected to be out in the first week of March, said party sources.