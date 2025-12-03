BJP fires return salvo at Cong; takes swipe at Revanth’s govt

BJP State President N Ramchander Rao condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that the BJP would be “razed to the ground” if the Centre failed to provide funds for the proposed Future City project.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rao described the comments as irresponsible and politically motivated, stressing that city planning falls under the state government’s purview. He questioned whether the Congress administration had even considered how to secure Central funds for such projects, pointing out that the Union government has consistently supported schemes like Amrit, Smart City and Swachh Bharat.

Rao accused the Congress government of failing across all sectors during its two-year tenure. He alleged that corruption has increased under Congress rule, comparing it to the previous BRS government. He declared that health, education and development have all collapsed under Congress leadership and predicted that the people themselves would “raze the Revanth Reddy government.”

He further criticised the state administration for neglecting public welfare programmes, questioning why fee reimbursements for students, pensions for retired employees, Arogyasri dues and Rythu Bandhu payments to farmers were not being released. He demanded that Revanth Reddy answer these questions before blaming the Centre.

Turning his focus to national politics, Rao condemned Congress leaders for alleging that the BJP filed “illegal cases” against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. He insisted that the matter is before the courts and that the Gandhis must appear to face trial. He claimed that, according to the Supreme Court, corruption in the National Herald and benami properties of the Gandhi-Nehru family have come to light, alleging that the National Herald has become like an ATM for them.

Rao also defended the Union government’s Sanchar Saathi app, which has faced criticism from Congress leaders.

He emphasised that the app was developed under Digital India to empower mobile subscribers, enhance cybersecurity, and protect public welfare. He clarified that no personal information is shared through the app and noted that the Supreme Court has monitored and tracked its functioning. He accused Congress of spreading false propaganda against such initiatives and urged the public to remain vigilant.

Rao accused the Congress party of being a “den of lies” and the “Mother of All Lies.” He likened its propaganda tactics to Goebbels-style misinformation and urged people not to believe Congress’ narrative. He asserted that the Congress party, afraid of the BJP’s rise, is spreading rumours at will, and called on citizens to reject such false propaganda.