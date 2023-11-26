BJP for Telangana and Telugu people: Modi

Kama Reddy/Maheshwaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to decide whether they want a government which would deliver the promise of making BC a chief minister, end the injustice that is being faced by the Madiga community and put the development of the state in fast forward mode or a government that is anti-backward classes, anti-development and corrupt.

Addressing 'Sakala Janula Viajaya Sankalpa Sabhas' in Kamareddy and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies, Modi assured development and welfare in equal measure and asked people to bring double engine sarkar in Telangana. “People of Telangana,” he said, “were tired of nine years of BRS rule which was full of betrayal. It is time to get freedom from it.”

He said, the BJP cannot forget Telangana and Telugu people who had supported the party at its weakest times. It has emerged stronger with more than 300 MPs with their blessings. The Prime Minister said he was seeing a mood for a change of guard in the people and wanted BJP to rule Telangana. They have seen nine years of BRS and seven decades of Congress rule and hence they were now favouring Ab ke Baar BJP Sarkar, he said.

He said BJP had promised Turmeric Board, Central Tribal University and several other projects and had fulfilled them. “Modi's guarantee means a guarantee of delivering on the promises, " he said.

Neither the BRS nor Congress had ever worked for the BCs and Dalits. The BRS has failed in its promise of making Dalit as the first CM of Telangana.

The Congress insulted BCs. But BJP stands by its assurance of making a BC leader as chief minister if voted to power. He said it also promises to create sub-categorisation of SC reservations to end the injustice faced by the Madiga community. The committee formed by the Centre will work for justice and charter a new course for their empowerment.

He reiterated that the BJP would also make every possible effort to strengthen the case pertaining to the Madiga community in the apex court and see that they get justice.