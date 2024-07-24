BJP Gadwal Town Executive body Meeting Held in DK Bangalow

Gadwal: Today, the BJP's town executive committee held a meeting at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town under the leadership of town president Bandala Venkata Ramulu. The program featured district president Ramachandra Reddy as the chief guest.

Ramachandra Reddy urged party workers to strive for BJP's victory in the upcoming local body elections. He highlighted the development in villages facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including CC roads, drainage systems, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses, and the employment guarantee scheme. He mentioned that funds for housing and the employment guarantee scheme have been increased and that municipalities have received significant funding.

Reddy stated that the central government has allocated 10 lakh crores for Telangana's development over the past decade. He criticized the Congress party for failing to fulfill its promises, including cash guarantees, pensions, unemployment benefits, and Kalyana Lakshmi Tulam Bangaru schemes. He accused the Congress government of misleading farmers with partial loan waivers instead of the promised full-scale assistance.

He emphasized that the BJP will continue to fight on behalf of farmers until the Congress government implements the loan waiver in full, without conditions.

Assembly Convener Ramanjaneyulu, Councilors Gurram Narasimha and Rajaka Jayashree, and District OBC Morcha President Rajaka Jayashree also attended the program.