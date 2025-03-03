BJP has no discipline within party

Hyderabad: TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy expressed hope that the 12 expert organisations working tirelessly to rescue those trapped in the SLBC tunnel would succeed. He described the incident as tragic and unfortunate.

He stated that Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been camping at the accident site at SLBC on the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Minister reached the site within an hour of the incident. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he noted that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the Chief Minister to extend support.

The situation remains critical, with authorities struggling to reach the exact point where the workers are trapped. The rescue teams have undertaken a highly risky operation to save those inside the tunnel.

Jagga Reddy recalled that the Congress government originally initiated the SLBC project to supply safe drinking water to fluorosis-affected areas in Nalgonda district. However, he accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the project for a decade.

He emphasised that after Revanth Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister, leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy, and Komatireddy intensified efforts to complete the SLBC project. Once the tunnel work is finished, it is expected to provide irrigation water to nearly 3-4 lakh acres.

He reaffirmed that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is determined to see the project through to completion.

Criticising opposition leaders, he accused BRS leader Harish Rao of using the tragedy for political attacks instead of focusing on the rescue efforts. He questioned the moral standing of those who ignored the project while in power but are now criticising the Congress government.

Drawing comparisons, he asked why Harish Rao remained silent when 65 people lost their lives in the Kondagattu accident and why KCR did not visit the site.

Similarly, he pointed out that when 25 schoolchildren died in the Masayipet rail accident, KCR did not respond with a visit.

He also questioned BJP leader Raghunandan Rao, asking why Prime Minister Modi did not visit Gujarat when a bridge collapsed there. "Such people have no right to criticise the government," he added.