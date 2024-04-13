BJP has no right to seek votes from TG people: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre had done nothing for the development of Telangana during the last ten years and the BJP had no right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, Ponnam Prabhakar said the BJP government had handed over 7 mandals of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh and not even a single promise mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act was fulfilled in 10 years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to recruit two crore jobs every year, has failed to give jobs to the youth and moreover, he sold out the Navaratna companies to the rich industrialists," he said.

The Minister alleged that the BJP party has no agenda and it is completely against the welfare of Dalits and backward classes.

He also found fault with the BJP for seeking votes in the name of religion and alleged that the saffron party was indulging in emotional politics with voters.

Ponnam Prabhakar informed that the Congress leaders will undertake deekshas across the Telangana State on April 14 on the failures of BJP and BRS parties.