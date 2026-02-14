BJP hoists saffron flag over Karimnagar, eyes Hyd next: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed jubilation over the BJP’s victory in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections, calling it a historic moment for the party in Telangana.

Speaking to the media alongside local leaders, Sanjay on Friday, said, “For the first time in Telangana, BJP has hoisted the saffron flag over Karimnagar Corporation. This victory is dedicated to Goddess Mahashakti and the people who placed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Sanjay alleged that Congress, BRS and AIMIM conspired against the BJP, even offering money to voters, but the people rejected such tactics. He accused AIMIM of colluding with Congress and BRS, claiming that despite their efforts, BJP secured 30 seats and gained additional support from Independents and candidates of other parties. “No matter how many conspiracies were made, people did not care. They believed in Modi’s leadership and blessed us,” he said.

The Union Minister criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for dividing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three parts to favour AIMIM. He described this move as a “death sentence” for the Congress government and vowed that the BJP would soon hoist the Saffron flag over Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Corporations. “We are waiting for the elections. The saffron ranks are ready,” he declared.

Celebrations erupted across Karimnagar as BJP workers carried Sanjay on their shoulders in victory parades. He emphasised that the Modi government had already spent Rs 1,500 crore on Karimnagar’s development, while Congress and BRS had failed to contribute. “We will develop Karimnagar without corruption or irregularities. Governance will be with the people,” he assured.

Sanjay also saluted BJP workers and the people of Karimnagar for their sacrifices, recalling past struggles against AIMIM’s dominance. He pledged to unite all supporters under the banner of progress and strengthen the BJP’s presence across Telangana.

The victory, he said, was not just political but symbolic of the growing saffron wave in the state, with Karimnagar serving as the launchpad for the BJP’s ambitions in Hyderabad.