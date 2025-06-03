  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP honours martyrs

BJP honours martyrs
x
Highlights

Sathupalli: On the State Formation Day, BJP leaders from the party’s Sathupalli constituency, paid a grand tribute at Telangana Martyrs’ Stupa.On this...

Sathupalli: On the State Formation Day, BJP leaders from the party’s Sathupalli constituency, paid a grand tribute at Telangana Martyrs’ Stupa.

On this occasion, party Khammam Parliament Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao said that the State, which was formed for water and funds, has today become a waste. “Telangana State, which was in a surplus budget, has today become a pile of debts,” he said, opining that in the 10 years of BRS rule, the development of State was stunted.

Adding a note that the people were fed up of the Congress government, he asserted that in the next elections, the BJP would come to power in Telangana.

Constituency Convener Veeramraju Sathupalli, Town and Mandal presidents, and other leaders were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick