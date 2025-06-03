Live
BJP honours martyrs
Sathupalli: On the State Formation Day, BJP leaders from the party’s Sathupalli constituency, paid a grand tribute at Telangana Martyrs’ Stupa.
On this occasion, party Khammam Parliament Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao said that the State, which was formed for water and funds, has today become a waste. “Telangana State, which was in a surplus budget, has today become a pile of debts,” he said, opining that in the 10 years of BRS rule, the development of State was stunted.
Adding a note that the people were fed up of the Congress government, he asserted that in the next elections, the BJP would come to power in Telangana.
Constituency Convener Veeramraju Sathupalli, Town and Mandal presidents, and other leaders were present.
