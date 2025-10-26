BJP intensifies campaign

Hyderabad: The BJP has ramped up its campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy spearheading door-to-door canvassing in Rehmatnagar and nearby slum areas on Saturday.

Interacting with residents, Reddy sought to highlight the party’s commitment to resolving long-standing civic issues in the constituency.

Addressing the media during his campaign trail, Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing the ruling party of neglecting Jubilee Hills despite being in power for two consecutive terms. “Neighbouring constituencies like Khairatabad and Serilingampally have witnessed comprehensive development. Jubilee Hills, on the other hand, remains ‘Samasyala Hills’ — a hill of problems,” he remarked.

Reddy also targeted the Congress party, alleging a covert understanding with the AIMIM. “Congress is enacting a high-power drama by not fielding an AIMIM candidate. Voters must recognise this ploy. Supporting Congress is akin to supporting AIMIM,” he said, urging voters to back the BJP for improved drainage systems, infrastructure, and basic amenities.

The BJP is set to further intensify its electioneering from Sunday, with senior leaders scheduled to join the campaign in a bid to consolidate voter outreach and amplify the party’s message of development and accountability. As the by-election draws closer, Jubilee Hills has become a focal point of political activity, and the BJP’s aggressive ground-level mobilisation signals its intent to make significant inroads in the urban constituency.