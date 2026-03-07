Congress holds protest against AAP govt in Pb

Police used water cannons against Punjab Congress leaders and workers on Friday after they tried to force their way through barricades to ‘gherao’ the state Assembly here as part of a protest against the AAP government. Police had erected barricades and deployed personnel outside the Punjab Congress office in Sector 15 to prevent party workers from heading towards the Vidhan Sabha. The party had called for the ‘gherao’ to protest the alleged failure of the Bhagwant Mann government in fulfilling its poll promises.

Before marching towards the Assembly, Congress leaders and workers held a protest, raising slogans against the Mann government. When the protesters led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tried to break through the barricades to proceed towards the Vidhan Sabha, police used water cannons to disperse them. The strong water pressure knocked off the turbans of several protesters. Warring and other party workers later sat on the road after being stopped from proceeding towards the Assembly. Speaking to reporters, Warring alleged that the Mann government had “completely failed” on every front.

He targeted the state government over its alleged failure to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women, a promise made by the AAP ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.