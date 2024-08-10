BJP Kisan Morcha Organizes National Flag Distribution Program

Gadwal: Today, in several agricultural fields of Aija Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, a National Flag Distribution Program was organized under the leadership of Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao.

The program was graced by the BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy as the chief guest. After distributing the national flags, he addressed the gathering, stating that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of Independence, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon every household to hoist the national flag under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. As part of this initiative, the distribution of flags among agricultural laborers and farmers in Aija Mandal's fields took place today. He encouraged everyone to hoist the national flag at their homes from today until August 15.

President Ramachandra Reddy remarked that under the ten-year governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made tremendous progress. He emphasized that by 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, the aim is to elevate India to the status of a global leader, a vision being actively pursued by Narendra Modi.

The program saw participation from Mandal President Gopal Krishna, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Town General Secretary Pradeep Swamy, Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Town OBC Morcha President Venkatesh, and others.





