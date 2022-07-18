BJP launches signature drive at Sathupalli

Sathupalli( Khammam): BJP Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao on Monday launched a signature campaign demanding Chief Minister to fulfill the promises made to farmers during the 2018 Assembly elections, in Sathupalli on Monday. The event was organised by the Kisan Morcha wing.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP Sathupalli incharge said, CM KCR failed on welfare of the farmers. He recalled that KCR had made several promises during the election campaign. He questioned CM KCR, why he did not implement NDA government's scheme Fasal Bhima Yojana here in the State.

He said, all the farmers in various States appreciated on FBY scheme but here in CM failed to implement it. He said the signature campaign is a wakeup call to the government sleeping over its electoral promises. As part of the campaign, signatures were collected from the farmers and receiving the loan waivers and to mount pressure on the government to implement crop insurance scheme and to unite farmers to fight for their demands.

District Kisan Morcha pesident Chava Kiran, leaders B Shyam Sunder Naik, Balakrishna Reddy, N Koteswara Rao, P Tirupathi Rao, Madhava Chary , J Lachi Raju and others were too part in the programme.