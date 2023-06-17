  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP leader killed in road accident in Karimnagar

BJP leader killed in road accident in Karimnagar
x
Highlights

The incident occurred when the BJP leader was on his way to Huzurabad from Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: In a ghastly mishap, Gopu Komura Reddy, sarpanch of Kanukulagidde of Huzurabad mandal, died after his car in whjich he was travelling rammed into a tree near Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal early on Saturday morning.

Police suspect that Komura Reddy, who was driving the vehicle at the time of incident, lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside tree. The incident occurred when he was on his way to Huzurabad from Karimnagar.

A close aide of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Komura Reddy earlier worked as Huzurabad mandal TRS president and other posts. He joined the BJP along with Rajender.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X