BJP leader killed in road accident in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: In a ghastly mishap, Gopu Komura Reddy, sarpanch of Kanukulagidde of Huzurabad mandal, died after his car in whjich he was travelling rammed into a tree near Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal early on Saturday morning.



Police suspect that Komura Reddy, who was driving the vehicle at the time of incident, lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside tree. The incident occurred when he was on his way to Huzurabad from Karimnagar.

A close aide of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Komura Reddy earlier worked as Huzurabad mandal TRS president and other posts. He joined the BJP along with Rajender.