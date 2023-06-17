Live
- Power generation halted in Linganamakki due to water scarcity
- Daily Forex Rates (17-06-2023)
- Tension grips Avanigadda after TDP's Buddha Prasad tries to siege Tehsildar office
- Shaitan Web-Series review: A Predictable violent tale
- Ishan Kishan opted out of Duleep Trophy to train at NCA ahead of West Indies tour
- Did ‘Adipurush’ makers concentrated more on 3D VFX only!
- ‘Oh!’ team heading to Goa for a song shoot
- BCCI president cricketer Roger Binny bought tractor
- NASA teams up with 7 US companies to advance space capabilities
- AAP demands Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna's immediate arrest
BJP leader killed in road accident in Karimnagar
Highlights
The incident occurred when the BJP leader was on his way to Huzurabad from Karimnagar
KARIMNAGAR: In a ghastly mishap, Gopu Komura Reddy, sarpanch of Kanukulagidde of Huzurabad mandal, died after his car in whjich he was travelling rammed into a tree near Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal early on Saturday morning.
Police suspect that Komura Reddy, who was driving the vehicle at the time of incident, lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside tree. The incident occurred when he was on his way to Huzurabad from Karimnagar.
A close aide of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Komura Reddy earlier worked as Huzurabad mandal TRS president and other posts. He joined the BJP along with Rajender.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS