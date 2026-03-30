BJP leader Laxman defends delimitation plan

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party for spreading “false narratives” on delimitation, devolution, and discrimination. He accused Congress of attempting to mislead people by raising a “North-South divide” and obstructing reforms aimed at strengthening democracy.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Dr Laxman highlighted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s clarification that delimitation would increase seats by 50% without injustice to southern states. He noted that Congress and DMK had earlier stalled the process citing fears of southern states losing out, but are now twisting the issue to block women’s reservation.

He emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the NDA government passed the landmark law granting 33% reservation for women in legislatures—something the UPA never attempted. With delimitation, SC, ST, and women’s representation would rise significantly. For instance, Lok Sabha seats could expand from 543 to 816, while Telangana Assembly seats may grow from 119 to 179, ensuring greater social justice.

Dr. Laxman accused Congress of obstructing reforms like “One Nation – One Election,” which he said would reduce financial burden and improve governance. He also dismissed Revanth Reddy’s claim of extending government tenure beyond five years as unconstitutional.

Citing investments in railways, highways, and infrastructure, he asserted that the Centre has supported Telangana’s growth.

He concluded by branding Congress’s approach as a “3D policy—Divide, Distort, Drama,” aimed at blocking empowerment of SCs, STs, BCs, and women.