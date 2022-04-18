BJP leader Raja Singh condemns attack on Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP leader T Raja Singh on Monday condemned the attack of ruling TRS activists on the convoy of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Vemula village of Jogulamba Gadwal district. He said that the State government had completely failed in preventing the attack on their party leaders.

In a statement, he said that it was unfortunate that the State government had failed to provide proper security to Bandi Sanjay, who embarked upon his padayatra to find out about public problems. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had deployed his hired goondas to carry out the attacks on the BJP leaders. He demanded the State government take steps to prevent such attacks in the future and warned that they would come on roads if such attacks were not stopped on the party president.

He also demanded the State government take action against those who have resorted to the attacks.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Soyam Babu Rao also condemned the attack on Bandi Sanjay. He asked KCR to not consider their patience as their weakness. He made it clear that they would not stop the Praja Sangrama Padayatra at any cost despite the attack.