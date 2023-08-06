BJP leaders condole the death of Gaddar

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP State President G. Kishan Reddy expressed shock over the news of the demise of revolutionary singer Gaddar alias Gummadi Vitthal Rao recalled playing a key role in creating awareness among people on various issues through his songs. Also bringing new momentum during the separate Telangana movement with his famous song on the struggle of Telangana for securing its identity. Kishan Reddy recalled his interactions with him during his Telangana Poruyatra and shared his views for separate Telangana. He extended condolences to Gaddar's family members and fans.

CH Vidyasagar Rao, former Governor of Maharashtra in his condolence message called Gaddar a tireless warrior who had fought on public issues attracting millions of people with his songs. Despite ideological differences he had met many leaders when it come to the issues concerning people, he added and extended his deepest condolences to his family members.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna paid home to the mortal remains of Gaddar at LB stadium and recalled how he had won the hearts of the masses with his songs. BJP MLA Etala Rajender paid homage to the departed soul and expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Gaddar. His death is a great loss o Telangana, and his role in separate Telangana movement and his songs will remain in the hearts of people, he said. BJP senior leader Chinta Samba Murthy expressed shock over the demise of Gaddar and said he had left his mark with his struggle on public issues and people's movements.