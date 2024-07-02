BJP leaders demand for the Upgradation of Ieeja Agri market.

Gadwal : Jogulamba Gadwal district president S. Ramachandra Reddy emphasized the need for a comprehensive upgrade of the agricultural market sub-yard in Aija Municipality. This market operates daily vegetable auctions from 4 am to 7 pm, serving not only Aija town but also farmers from 32 nearby villages who bring their produce, including vegetables, leafy greens, and fruits. However, the market lacks basic amenities such as drinking water facilities and toilets. Additionally, the market area is overgrown with thorns, creating a habitat for venomous snakes, posing a significant risk to the farmers.





In addition, a state-level cattle market is held every Thursday in Aija town, generating an average annual income of around 40 lakh rupees. Despite this substantial income, the market facilities are in a dilapidated condition. Farmers from the joint Mahabubnagar district, as well as from Karnataka and Rayalaseema, bring large numbers of cattle, sheep, goats, and chickens to this market. Although the government collects market fees from the farmers, it is unfortunate that there are no provisions for drinking water and proper facilities for the livestock, highlighting a significant neglect of basic amenities for the farmers and their animals.



Additionally, S. Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the need for the government to establish comprehensive buying centers for all types of food crops, rather than the limited types currently available. He stressed that farmers should receive fair prices for their produce and be protected from brokers and fraud. Discrimination against farmers must be eradicated. Upgrading the Aija agricultural market sub-yard into a full-fledged market yard would greatly benefit farmers from Aija mandal and surrounding villages.

At the event, Aija town and mandal presidents Narasimha Shetty and Gopalakrishna, town general secretary Kampati Bhagat Reddy, senior leaders Medi konda Bhim Same Rao, town OBC president B. Venkatesh, district OBC general secretary G. Venkatesh Yadav, Kisan Morcha presidents Viresh Goud and Lakshmana Achari, as well as booth presidents Ashok, Ramakrishna, Bhimanna, and other active workers, were present.