BJP Leaders Detained Ahead of Protest in Nagarkurnool

Mahabubnagar (Achampet): Tension prevailed in Balmur mandal of Achampet Constituency in Nagarkurnool district on Friday after police detained several BJP leaders who had given a call for dharna demanding the completion of the pending BT road works from Seetharamapuram to Thodelagadda.

The villagers, along with BJP activists, have been agitating as the contractor abandoned the road works nearly two years ago, leaving the stretch in a highly damaged condition. With the onset of rains, the gravel and concrete were washed away, and the road has been rendered completely unfit for travel, making life miserable for residents. Farmers, students, and daily commuters are bearing the brunt of this neglect.

Despite repeated complaints to the concerned officials, no action was taken, forcing villagers and BJP workers to stage the protest. They demanded immediate intervention to restart and complete the project.

However, police intervened and took preventive action by arresting the BJP leaders and protesters, stating that they were blocking the road and creating inconvenience to traffic. The protesters were shifted to local police stations, bringing the agitation to an abrupt halt.

Condemning the arrests, BJP leaders accused the state government of curbing democratic rights and silencing people’s voices instead of resolving their grievances. They alleged that the government’s negligence in completing the road works was a clear failure of governance, and vowed to intensify their agitation until justice was delivered to the people of Balmur mandal.

Villagers too expressed deep frustration, pointing out that during every rainy season, the ruined road isolates their villages and disrupts transportation. They urged the government to immediately resume the work and relieve them from the ongoing hardship.

Police officials, meanwhile, justified their action, claiming the arrests were carried out as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and public order.