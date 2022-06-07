BJP leaders hold door-to-door campaign

Rangareddy: Shadnagar BJP leaders conducted a door-to-door campaign in Faruqnagar zone under the patronage of BJP mandal president Dodala Venkatesh on Tuesday. Shadnagar constituency in-charge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, BJP senior leaders Ande Babaiah and BJP Rangareddy district general secretary Depalli Ashok Goud and Kakkunuri Venkatesh were present.

On the occasion, BJP leaders held a house-to-house campaign explaining the Central government's schemes to the people. Srivardhan Reddy accused the TRS government of cheating the people in building the promised double-bedroom houses when lakhs of houses for the poor are being built for free in the BJP ruled states through the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. He also said that, The TRS government has not come to the rescue of a single farmer in distress, whereas the Centre had initiated PM Fasal Bheema Yojana. CM KCR is anti-farmer and his flip-flops on cultivating paddy and procurement after threatening farmers indicated his irrational thinking, he added. He further said that KCR should explain why his government is not able to pay salaries and pensions on time every month.

BJP leaders Pittala Suresh, Pittala Papaiah, Gunti Mallaiah, Ryakala Lakshmaiah, Ramesh, Venu, Yadaiah and others were also present.