BJP leaders house arrests in Khammam

Khammam: After the arrested of BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar by the police at Karimnagar. The district police alerted and house arrested to a number of party leaders in the erstwhile Khammam district.

The party district unit chief Galla Satyanarayana and Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and other party leaders were arrested by the police.

The leaders condemned the arrested party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They alleged the BRS government wontedly troubled the party leaders in house arrests. They said the government failed to conduct all examinations including SSC.

They demanded to make an inquiry with the sitting judge.