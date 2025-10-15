BJP leaders indulge in verbal spat before party chief NRR

A heated argument between two prominent BJP leaders has become a topic of discussion in the district.

On Tuesday, State BJP president Ramchander Rao visited the family of the late Vemanapalli mandal BJP president Madhukar, who had recently died by suicide. The incident unfolded while Rao was paying floral tributes to the deceased, and consoling his grieving family.

During the visit, a dispute erupted between former Peddapalli MP Venkatesh and BJP MP candidate from Peddapalli, Gomaase Srinivas. The altercation began when Srinivas allegedly asked Venkatesh to move aside in a disrespectful manner.

This led to a verbal spat, with both leaders hurling abuses at each other for several minutes—right in front of the State president.

Party insiders expressed concern that such behavior at a solemn condolence meeting could damage the party’s image. With both leaders involved being senior figures, all eyes are now on what disciplinary action the party might take.

Punish the Guilty: Ramchander

State BJP president Ramchander Rao has demanded strict action against those responsible for the suicide of Vemanapalli BJP mandal president Madhukar. He assured Madhukar’s family that the party would support them in every possible way and vowed that the BJP would continue its fight until justice is served.

Rao questioned why the police had not yet made any arrests, despite Congress leaders being named in the FIR.

He urged BJP workers not to lose morale and reassured them of the party’s full support. Rao also alleged that Congress leaders, fearing Madhukar’s potential victory in the upcoming ZPTC elections, had filed a false SC/ST atrocity case against him, leading to political harassment that ultimately drove him to suicide.

He submitted a petition to the Ramagundam Police Commissioner, urging for the investigation to be expedited.