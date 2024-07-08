BJP leaders submits a pittetion to the DC on establishment of Hostel fecilty

Gadwal: Today, District BJP president Rana Chandra Reddy has stated that government hostel complexes should be made available to rural students and those in Ayija town and Ayija mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy handed over a petition to the District Collector BM Santosh regarding this matter.

On this occasion, District BJP President Ramachandra Reddy mentioned that Ayija town has two private B.Ed colleges, two private degree colleges, two private ITI colleges, one government junior college, and three private junior colleges. Approximately 2,000 students come to Ayija town to pursue their higher education.

District BJP President Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that many female students travel daily to Ayija town from distant places to pursue higher education in various courses. Due to the allotment of online counseling seats for courses like degrees and B.Ed, the existing housing complex was previously used as hostels for these students. A special resolution, numbered 506, was passed in the Mandal Parishad Assembly meeting addressing this issue.

As part of promoting higher education, Reddy proposed the establishment of separate hostel complexes for boys and girls, as well as government accommodation for intermediate and degree students.

Giving a petition on behalf of the people of Ayija Town and Mandal to grant government hostel complexes for rural students, Assembly Convener Ramanjaneyulu, District BJYM President Mirza puram Venkateswara Reddy, OBC Morcha President Deva Das, District Leaders Rajaka Narasimha, Medi Konda Bhimsen Rao, Venkatesh Yadav, Dubbileti Narasimha, Omkar, Chanti, Narasimha, Thimmanna, and others were present at the program.