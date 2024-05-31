BJP leaders to urge Centre to investigate phone-tapping case?

Hyderabad: Are the central agencies joining the infamous telephone tapping probe with the Telangana police?

This comes a day after BJP Parliamentary Board Member and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman lashed out at the State government for not taking serious action and, TS BJP vice-president NVVS Prabhakar on Thursday said that a petition will be presented to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the telephone tapping case during the BRS-led government.

Speaking to The Hans India, a BJP leader pointed out that post declaration of the election results, the new government at the Centre, in all possibility, will call for a report from the State government on the ongoing probe into the telephone tapping and to examine the intensity of the case.

When asked how the Central agencies can intervene, since law and order is a State subject, the BJP leader said, “Firstly, the allegations of data destruction are not related only to Telangana, as there is a common command of sharing intelligence among the states affected by the left-wing activities, which the Union Home Ministry monitors and coordinates since it has inter-state ramifications.

Secondly, the allegation of phone tapping of judges is another serious issue that the Centre could seek a report on.

Thirdly, illegal tapping of the phones of the Members of the Parliament falls within the ambit of breach of privileges.

Meanwhile, BJP is organising a Dharna at Dharna Chowk in the city on Friday demanding a thorough probe into the scandal.