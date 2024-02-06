BJP leaders to visit villages on Parliament Pravas Yatra

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP is going all out into villages and urban wards on Parliament Pravas Yatra to woo people to get majority of Parliament seats in the ensuing elections.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party national vice-president D K Aruna, national executive committee member Eatala Rajender will hit the road as part of the programme.

As part of 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' programme, the party has decided to move to 2.7 lakh gram panchayats, seven lakh villages and urban areas across the country.

The party ranks will move to all the 35,000 polling booths in Telangana in 12,769 gram panchayats, hamlets and 5,564 villages. The State party said the programme is to be taken up from February 5 to 8 as part of the nationwide programme decided from February 5 to 15. The rationale is that the party had got 17 crore votes in the 2014 Parliament elections, followed by securing 22 crore votes in the 2019 elections. "The target for the ensuing LS elections is to secure 51% of total votes by reaching every booth."

In the first phase, the party ranks will stay in villages for 24 hours; will stay for six hours in February; for six hours in the third phase in March. The three phases of going into villages and wards of towns are to reach out to people and take stock of political situation there.

Meanwhile, the party has struck a chrod with people with Ram Lalla Prana Pratishta in Ayodhya. A special train to Ayodhya from Secundrabad and more are expected to run in days to come.

Bandi hit upon a new idea and zeroed in on five lakh families in seven assembly segments inr Karimnagar LS constituency. Of them, four lakh Hindu families were identified as worshippers of Lord Ram. The MP is set to distribute 4,21,110 picture cards of Ram with an Ayodhya temple backdrop. He said about one lakh picture cards have already been prepared; soon they will be delivered door to door.

He will visit Rangapur village in Huzurabad segment as part of the PallekuPodam (gaonchalo) programme; he will stay overnight in villages and dine at residence of party activists.