BJP-led Central government committed to farmers' welfare: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

YadagiriguttaYadagirigutta: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated the saffron government under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been providing DAP fertiliser on subsidy to farmers even though the prices of raw materials of fertilisers have shoot up in the international market.

On Sunday, he took part in BJP Kisan Morcha's State-level meeting in Yadagirigutta. Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar expressed pleasure over organising the meeting of Kisan Morcha Executive Body in the holy place of Yadagirigutta.

Reminding that BJP Kisan Morcha, on behalf of the farmers, has been fighting against the TRS government over its anti-farmers policies and stood up for poor farmers during the lockdown, he informed that Kisan Morcha saved the people of the country from getting into troubles when lockdown was imposed in the entire world. Sanjay said BJP is the only party, which provided Rythu Bandhu to the farmers across the country for five times.

Earlier, the MP visited Yadadri and had darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Balalayam. Priests blessed the leaders as per the temple rituals. He inspected revival works of the main temple of Yadadri. Later speaking to the media, he said that he prayed to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to change the complicated mindset of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the interests of the State.

Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy, leaders Goli Madhusudan Reddy, Gujjala Premender Reddy, Guduru Narayana Reddy, Bandaru Shobha Rani, Shyam and others have accompanied party State president Sanjay Kumar.