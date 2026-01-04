BJP lodges complaint with EC against ‘Golmaal voter list’

Hyderabad: TheState BJP alleged that the recently published draft voter lists is full of irregularities and has formally lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner.

On Saturday, a delegation led by former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Dr. N. Goutham Rao, Dr. Tutupalli Ravi Kumar, K. Anthony Reddy, and Dr. S. Prakash Reddy, urged the Commission to conduct a thorough inquiry to identify officials responsible for what it termed manipulation or tampering of electoral rolls. The BJP demanded stringent disciplinary and legal action against erring officials, warning that lapse of such nature would directly undermine the credibility of the State Election Commission.

Flagging what it described as “serious irregularities and discrepancies” in the recently published draft voter lists. The party alleged that widespread errors have led to wrongful displacement of voters from their legitimate constituencies, thereby threatening the credibility of the electoral process.

According to the BJP, multiple instances have been observed where voters of one ward or Gram Panchayat have been incorrectly shown in entirely different wards or municipalities.

The party cited examples from Miryalaguda Assembly Constituency, where voters were reflected in Devarkonda municipality. Similarly, residents of Tallagaddamiryalguda village, Gottimukkala village, Thatikol Gram Panchayat, and Sherpalli Gram Panchayat were all shown as voters in Devarkonda municipality, despite being geographically and administratively distinct. Sherpalli, notably, had just concluded its Gram Panchayat elections in December 2025, yet its voters were listed under the Devarkonda municipality.