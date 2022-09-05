BJP Mahila Morcha seeks Governor's intervention

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday sought the intervention of Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to hike the compensation to four women who died in a family planning operation camp run by the Ibrahimpatnam Government Hospital.

A delegation of the morcha, led by its State president Geetha Murthy, met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking her intervention.

In their representation, the Mahila Morcha leaders pointed out that girl students of a school had to take to streets and stage dharna for drinking water and toilet facilities. The same fate being faced by the girl students across the State.

Similarly, the State has turned into a haven for drug peddlers and drug abuse with ganja and other narcotic substances being made available for youth in pubs. They alleged though the the department concerned had conducted raids and found the involvement of several people, they were going scot-free as persons involved were highly placed and mighty.

That apart crimes against women and children were on the rise. In some cases persons belonging to the ruling party were found involved. The delegation said no tangible action was coming forth from the government in curbing the menace. Besides, they also briefed her about the ill-effects of plunging the State into a liquor den, in gross violation of opening liquor shops and pubs near schools and places of worship.