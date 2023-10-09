BJP manifesto likely to lay stress on BCs

Hyderabad: It is going to be emotion V/s caste campaign in Telangana, which would go to polls soon.



The state BJP wants to come up with typical BJP mark manifesto focusing on the Backward Classes in the state. The party leaders say that since the BCs constitute a majority of the population in Telangana and as they have been at the receiving end during the last nine years under the BRS rule, the saffron party will lay special focus on their welfare, said state OBC wing president Ale Bhaskar. On Sunday, party senior leader Eatala Rajender also lashed out at the BRS for doing injustice to the BC community. It will address the issues of SCs and STs, the sub-plan and the pending issue of reservations in proportion to the population of the STs.

The party hopes that the BCs would play a key role in bringing the BJP to power in Telangana. However, the party says that it does not mean that the manifesto would neglect other sections of society.

"It will reflect the spirit and aspirations of the people of the state who fought for separate statehood. In which, all sections of Telangana society had taken part." The manifesto would be based on the interactions the leaders had with the people from various sections during its mass contact programme and the issues and problems that came to their notice including the problems of farmers, women, unemployed, students, teachers, employees, etc.

The draft manifesto will also deal with the development and welfare in equal measure. In addition to the existing welfare and social security schemes like Viswakarma Yojana, Arogyasri, Kalyana Lakshmi, Central welfare schemes like housing, Ayushman Bharat and crop insurance for farmers. Former MP Bura Narasaiah Goud said that the draft manifesto will be submitted to the party soon.