Just In
BJP Membership Drive Conducted in Bingidoddi Village under the Leadership of Gopalakrishna
Gadwal: A dynamic BJP membership drive was organized today in Bingidoddi village of Aiza Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna.
Speaking as the chief guest at the event, district president S. Ramachandra Reddy emphasized the growing popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country. He noted that people are voluntarily coming forward to join the party, which he attributed to the BJP's wide-reaching public support. He further highlighted that no other party enjoys the same level of support as the BJP, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's corruption-free governance and welfare schemes that reach even the most marginalized citizens.
Reddy explained that the BJP's guiding principle is 'Nation First, Self Second, and Family Last,' unlike other political parties that prioritize family legacies and personal benefits over national interest. This philosophy, he said, is the reason for the BJP's strong public following and successful membership drives. He encouraged everyone to join the BJP by giving a missed call to the number 8800002024 and become part of a party that serves the nation, safeguards its security, and stands for righteousness.
Ramachandra Reddy expressed joy at the overwhelming public response to the membership drive and highlighted the BJP's unique focus on turning every worker into a leader. He urged every BJP worker to enroll 200 members per booth in every village and contribute to the nation's development through dedicated service.
The event was attended by Aiza Town Convener Pradeep Swami, booth presidents Naganna, Lakshmanna, Tirumaleshu, Anjaneyulu, Veeramma, Mallamma, and several BJP workers.