BJP MLAs Protest on Bullock Cart in Telangana Assembly Over Farmers' Issues

BJP MLAs in Telangana staged a unique protest today by arriving at the State Assembly on a bullock cart to express their dissatisfaction with the government's refusal to discuss critical issues faced by farmers. The protest was aimed at highlighting the ongoing farmer crisis in the state, with the opposition party accusing the government of neglecting to address agricultural problems in the Assembly.

Riding the bullock cart, the BJP legislators expressed their frustration over the government's failure to initiate a discussion on farmers' issues, despite the growing distress in the agricultural sector. They called for immediate action and urged for the inclusion of farmer concerns on the legislative agenda.

The protest caught the attention of the media and other members of the Assembly, with BJP leaders emphasizing that the government has been silent on the challenges farmers are facing, including issues related to crop failures, debts, and inadequate support. The opposition has vowed to continue demanding a focused debate on these pressing issues until the government takes concrete steps to support the farming community.